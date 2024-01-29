Watch: Woman teaches dog how to talk at the touch of a button

A woman who felt helpless when her Golden Retriever was “terrified of the world” as a puppy, having panic attacks almost daily, has said teaching him how to talk and communicate with buttons has allowed them to interact with each other more “as equals”.

Christina Lee, 32, says her dog Cache is now more confident and “jolly” than ever.

Cache can communicate using 130 paw-sized buttons – which say words such as play, sad, cuddles, outside, grandpa, and grandma.

Christina has even set up an Instagram page @cachecowadventures, to share videos of them communicating, which now has more than 300,000 followers.