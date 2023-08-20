England fans across the UK get emotional as Lionesses miss out on World Cup

England fans have been left visibly devastated following the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup loss against Spain, with La Roja taking a 1-0 lead early on.

Fans at London’s Boxpark, Victoria Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, and up in Harrogate were filmed watching the game, with people putting their head in their hands at the devastation.

Young girls left inspired by the Lionesses appeared downbeat, but continued to wave their flags in support to the very end.

It is the Lionesses’ first time making a World Cup final.