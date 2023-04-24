Ryan Reynolds is ‘honorary Welsh boyo’ after Wrexham promotion, says Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins was full of praise for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham AFC were promoted to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years on Saturday (22 April).

Wrexham's long-awaited return was secured by a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood at The Racecourse.

"You’re now an honorary Welsh boyo," the Oscar-winning actor from Port Talbot declared.

The Deadpool star, who co-owns the Welsh club with Rob McElhenney, said he was "somewhere between giggling and sobbing" after the victory.

