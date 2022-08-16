Three baby meerkats born at British safari park for the first time in almost a decade

Three meerkats have been born at a British safari park for the first time in almost a decade.

West Midland Safari Park meerkats Heather and Monty welcomed the triplets back in July.

Keepers said they only realised that the pups had been born when they heard faint squeaking coming from the adults’ nesting box.

“We are all really pleased with the birth of these three meerkat pups, the first we have had here since 2013,” head of wildlife Angela Potter said.

Vets will determine the pups’ sexes at a health check in the coming weeks.

Sign up for our newsletters.