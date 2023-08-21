Moment 13ft cobra hiding behind home caught in Thailand

Footage shows the moment a jumbo king cobra hiding at the back of a family's house was caught in Thailand.

The wriggling 13ft venomous serpent was pulled out from the kitchen before it was measured by at least three volunteers who secured it in Nakhon Si Thammarat, in southern Thailand, on 6 January.

Researchers have found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.