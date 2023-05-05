Rishi Sunak has said it is "disappointing" that the Conservatives have lost control of several councils in his first local elections as prime minister.

The Conservatives have so far lost control of councils in Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire, Hertsmere, East Lindsey, South Kesteven, and South Gloucestershire.

Labour have replaced the Tories as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.

When asked why the Tories have suffered losses, the prime minister said: "In terms of the results, it's still early."

