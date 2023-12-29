What is happening in 2024? Look ahead at biggest stories from politics to sport

Take a look ahead at the political, sport and entertainment events planned for next year, with 2024 just around the corner.

The UK is heading for a general election - which could be called earlier than initially expected.

It’s a similar story in the US, with a presidential election set for Tuesday 5 November.

Meanwhile, the world of sport will be similarly busy.

Tyson Fury will go toe-to-toe with rival Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring on 17 February, before the 2024 European Championships take place in Germany over the summer.

All eyes will then be on France, as Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics.