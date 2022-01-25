Activist swallows abortion pill on live TV after US lifts ban

An activist from Michigan has swallowed a mail-order abortion pill during a live TV interview.

Jex Blackmore, an artist from Detroit, detailed how the pill works before taking one herself - much to the shock of host Charlie Langton.

"You're not pregnant are you?" Langton asked as he watched on.

"I would say this is going to end a pregnancy. This will be my third abortion," Blackmore replied.

The Food and Drug Administration lifted a restriction on abortion pills in December, allowing people to obtain them through the mail and at pharmacies.

Sign up to our newsletters here.