Terrified parents have been filmed passing their babies and children over razor wire inside a compound at Kabul airport as they begged British paratroopers to take them to safety.

Horrifying scenes continue to come out of Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

One video captures a crowd swarming the Kabul airport compound, manned by armed British forces personnel.

Parents are seen raising their children over their heads and passing them to the front of the crowd as they beg for them to be taken to safety.

It comes as desperate Afghani citizens continue to fight for an escape from the country.