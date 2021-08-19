Afghans braved the new Taliban rule by marching through the streets of several cities while waving flags to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

Afghan flag-waving protesters took to the streets of cities across the country as opposition against the Taliban spread.

One witness said several people were killed when the militants fired onto a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad.

The militant group, who have their own black and white flag, attempted to end the demonstrations, which also broke out in Kabul Nangarhar, Khost and Kunar province.

Taliban fighters violently dispersed a protest in Jalalabad on Wednesday.