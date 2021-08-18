The Chief of the UK defence staff General Sir Nick Carter told Sky News the Taliban are "cooperating" with British forces while they evacuate people from Afghanistan and are not behaving in a "medieval way".

Sir Carter said: "We are cooperating with the Taliban on the ground and that seems to be a very straightforward relationship.

"They are keeping the streets of Kabul very safe and indeed very calm."

He said the militant group "have changed" and want an Afghanistan that is "inclusive for all".

Sir Carter claims the group recognise the fundamental role women have played in the evolution of the country.