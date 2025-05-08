This AI-generated video message from an army veteran who was shot dead on his way home from church was played in court during his killer’s sentencing hearing.

Christopher Pelkey, 37, was shot dead by Gabriel Paul Horcasitas while on his way home in Chandler, Arizona on 13 November 2021.

Horcasitas, who was found guilty of Mr Pelkey’s manslaughter, appears in court to be sentenced on Wednesday (7 May).

Before he was sentenced, the court heard from an AI-generated version of Mr Pelkey, which was created by his sister, who wanted the shooter to hear what her brother would have told him.