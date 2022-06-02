Crates of prosecco and beer delivered to cabinet office after ‘mistake’ order

Crates of what appeared to be prosecco and beer were delivered to the cabinet office on Wednesday (1 June).

Footage shared online shows a Sainsbury’s driver wheeling the alcohol to the door of the building, located around the corner from 10 Downing Street.

The cabinet office claim the delivery was a “genuine mistake” and that it was intended for a “non-government address”.

It added that the alcohol was taken elsewhere and not consumed on site.

The delivery came in the wake of Sue Gray's Partygate report.