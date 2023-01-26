Alex Murdaugh murder trial: First officer on scene describes what he witnessed

The first police officer to arrive at the scene has told the jury in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial what he saw.

Sgt Daniel Greene, the first witness to take the stand, told the court how he discovered the bodies of wife Maggie and son Paul.

He also recalled how Murdaugh was armed when he arrived, and that he told him that he had left to get a shotgun because “he felt like he needed to have it.”

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate.

