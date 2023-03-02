The craziest courthouse moments from the Alex Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh’s fate now lies with the jurors as they began deliberation on Thursday, in what might become the most high-profile murder case of the year.

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdoch is accused of fatally shooting his wife and son on their property in South Carolina in 2021.

Mr Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, with the defence claiming that police were too quick to point the finger, but lack of a concrete alibi amongst other evidence is being used by the prosecution.The drama-filled court case was streamed by millions, here are some of the craziest moments

Sign up to news alerts here