Former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez nailed a half-court basketball shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000.

Former Yankee Rodriguez was at the school with co-owner of the Timberwolves, Mark Lore to speak at a forum on Monday, February 28th, 2025. Afterward, during a Bucknell basketball game against Army, Rodriguez was invited to take a shot during halftime.

The 49-year-old attempted a high-arching shot at the half-court mark that successfully went through the hoop.

The crowd was frenzied as the student, Owen, secured his winnings, stating that he would use the funds to help his parents pay his college tuition.