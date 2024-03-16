An Alexa device helped catch a killer after it recorded an out-of-breath husband just minutes after he murdered his wife at their home in South Wales.

Daniel White is heard making commands to the Amazon device after killing his wife Angie White at their Swansea home in October 2022.

Police used the data to piece together a timeline of events the night Mrs White was murdered by her husband.

A court heard how White kicked open his wife’s locked bedroom door and strangled the 45-year-old, before cutting her throat with a knife.

White’s voice commands, recorded by Alexa at the time of the murder which aided his prosecution, have now been aired as part of the series Deadliest Families.

White is currently serving life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years and 10 months.