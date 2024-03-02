The mother of Alexei Navalny was hugged and comforted by her son’s supporters at his grave in Moscow on Saturday (2 March) after his funeral the previous day.

Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, who spent over a week in Russia’s Arctic north to retrieve his body, attended the funeral ceremony.

The Putin critic’s wife Yulia, his son, Zakhar, and daughter, Dash, did not attend the service over safety concerns.

Navalny’s mother and the mother of his widow visited his grave together at the Borisovskyoke cemetery at the weekend.