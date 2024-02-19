The wife of murdered ex-FSB agent Alexander Litvinenko described Vladimir Putin as a “monster” as she discussed the death of Alexei Navalny.

Marina Litvinenko spoke to Sky News on Monday 19 February, sharing her anger over Mr Navalgny’s death and her fears for other jailed opposition members.

“I was so angry because Putin killed again. He killed again the most prominent politician and the hope of a new Russia,” she said.

Ms Litvinenko added she has “no doubt” about who is responsible for Mr Navalny’s death.

“Putin is a monster.”