Doctor leading Alzheimer blood test trial discusses breakthrough

One of the doctors leading an Alzheimer’s blood test trial has discussed the importance of the breakthrough.

Memory clinics across the UK are to begin trialing blood tests to see if they can accurately diagnose dementia.

Doctor Vanessa Raymont, from the University of Oxford, is leading a study that will recruit volunteers from more than 50 UK trial sites.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 April), Dr Raymont said: “We are in really exciting times in terms of research of dementia.

“We know a lot more now about how we can manage certain risk factors.”