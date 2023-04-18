Hundreds of Amazon workers stage three-day strike over pay dispute

Hundreds of Amazon workers at the company’s Coventry fulfilment centre have staged a three-day strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union walked out from Sunday, 16 April, for three days of action.

More strikes are planned later this week from 21 to 23 April.

“GMB members are worth more; they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations,” Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said.

The online giant said the minimum starting pay for its employees has increased to between £11 and £12 an hour, depending on location.

