Amber Heard files appeal on Johnny Depp $10m defamation verdict
Amber Heard has officially filed an appeal to the verdict which found her liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
The actress’s legal team officially moved forward with the appeal on Thursday, 21 July after a court in Virginia found that Ms Heard had defamed the actor in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.
Mr Depp was awarded over $10 million (£8 million) in damages.
Ms Heard was also awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) by the court after Mr Depp was also found to be liable for defamation.
