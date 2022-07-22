Amber Heard files appeal on Johnny Depp $10m defamation verdict

Amber Heard has officially filed an appeal to the verdict which found her liable for defaming her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The actress’s legal team officially moved forward with the appeal on Thursday, 21 July after a court in Virginia found that Ms Heard had defamed the actor in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

Mr Depp was awarded over $10 million (£8 million) in damages.

Ms Heard was also awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) by the court after Mr Depp was also found to be liable for defamation.

