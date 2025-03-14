Watch: American Airlines plane bursts into flames as passengers escape on wing

An American Airlines plane caught fire on the runway at Denver Airport in Colorado, as passengers were forced to evacuate.

Footage shows dozens of passengers escaping onto the aircraft’s wing as thick black smoke consumed part of the plane on Thursday (13 March).

The aircraft was heading to Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth, but was diverted to Denver when the crew reported “engine vibrations”, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into how the fire started.

The fire was extinguished and all passengers were evacuated, an airport spokesperson said.

Twelve passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the Denver Fire Department.