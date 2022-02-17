A funeral service is taking place for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old black man, who was killed by Minneapolis police while executing a no-knock search warrant on 2 February 2022.

Mr Locke was shot while police were searching apartments in relation to a homicide that occurred in nearby Saint Paul, Minnesota, in January.

He was not named in the search warrant and was not a target of the homicide investigation.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on most no-knock warrants.

