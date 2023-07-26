Andrew Malkinson said he was “kidnapped by the state” after spending 17 tears behind bars for a rape he did not commit.

The 57-year-old’s rape conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 26 July.

Mr Malkinson was found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years in 2004.

Mr Malkinson was cleared of two counts of rape and one of choking or strangling with intent to commit rape after DNA evidence came to light which linked another potential suspect to the crime.