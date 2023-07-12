Andrew Tate bizarrely claims Covid ‘went away when Ukraine war started’

Andrew Tate bizarrely told Tucker Carlson that Vladimir Putin “cured Covid” when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The former Fox News host uploaded a two-and-a-half-hour long interview to Twitter on Tuesday (11 July) with the controversial social media influencer, who has been arrested and charged with rape, human trafficking and leading an organised crime group to sexually exploit women in Romania.

“We should all give Putin credit for curing Covid. When his invasion happened, Covid went away,” the former kickboxer told Carlson.

“Thank you president Putin.”