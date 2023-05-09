Paralysed Angel Lynn signs ‘I love you’ to mother in new Channel 4 documentary

Emotional footage shows paralysed Angel Lynn signing “I love you too” to her mother.

The now 22-year-old suffered catastrophic brain injuries when she fell out of a moving van head-first at 60mph on the A6 after being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in September 2020.

She was left unable to eat, walk or talk by herself as a result of the attack.

The moment she communicates with her mother using sign language is shown in Channel 4’s new documentary, The Kidnap of Angel Lynn, which airs on Tuesday night (9 May).

