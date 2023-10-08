Watch in full: Angela Rayner pledges higher wages in Labour Party conference speech

Angela Rayner has pledged to ‘raise the floor in wages’ during her speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

The deputy opposition leader also took the opportunity to make jibes at the Tories, joking that in the last year we’ve had ‘a leader who lost to a lettuce’, and a chancellor who ‘forgot his tax return’.

“Our movement has never been so united, so focused. Around one aim. To give Britain its Future Back”, she told the audience.

“But the Tories also have one singular focus. To desperately cling onto power.”