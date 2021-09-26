Angela Rayner defends calling Tory MPs ‘scum’ describing the comment as "street language" that you’d hear "very often in Northern working class towns".

The deputy leader of the Opposition reportedly described the Tories as “a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during an event for Labour activists from northwest England on Saturday.

Defending her actions, she told Sky News: “I was trying to get across the anger and frustration when you have a prime minister who has said things that are racist, homophobic… at a time when they are cutting universal credit… we can’t sit on the sidelines here.”