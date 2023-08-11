Locals slam council after seaside town’s golden mile painted blue

Residents of a Devon town have slammed the local council’s decision to paint a tourist road.

Paignton’s Torbay Road - known to some as the “golden mile” because of the money made by its traders during the summer - is now blue and red.

Torbay Council said it painted the junction to increase safety for pedestrians, but residents took to social media to complain about the new colours. Some compared the new paint job to Legoland, or a swimming pool.