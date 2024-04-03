Animal rights activists protest against SeaWorld, with two activists wearing only body paint standing on conveyor belts at San Diego International Airport

The women, painted in black and white to resemble orcas, wore chains around their waists and held signs saying "Free Corky! Prisoner for 54 years", during the protest on 29 March.

Corky is a captive female orca who has been at SeaWorld San Diego since 1987, but was originally captured as a calf in 1969.

The group chants "boycott SeaWorld" and "free Corky", even continuing while the two painted activists are handcuffed by police.