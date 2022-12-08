Anne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crash

Anne Sacoolas has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 12 months for causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The 19-year-old was killed when the US citizen was driving her car on the wrong side of the road outside American military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

Sacoolas, 45, did not attend the Old Bailey in person on Thursday and instead appeared via video link from Washington DC.

She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October.

