Missouri Democrat confronts GOP lawmaker in emotional speech over anti-trans bill

A gay Democratic lawmaker in Missouri emotionally challenged a Republican representative over the state’s transgender athlete bill.

Ian Mackey, 35, slammed Chuck Basye, 63, for supporting the Save Women’s Sports bill, which would remove trans-female athletes from women’s sports.

During a debate in the state House chamber on Thursday, the Democrat referenced his colleague’s family and specifically Basye’s brother Scott, who was afraid to talk to him about coming out as gay.

“I would have been afraid to tell you too,” Mackey said.

“Because of stuff like this... this is the legislation you want to put forward.”

