Antony Blinken’s son appears to dress up as Zelensky for Halloween

Antony Blinken’s son appeared to dress up as Zelensky for the White House Halloween event on Monday, 30 October.

The daughter of the US Secretary of State was also wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Mr Blinken, his wife Evan Ryan, and their children were welcomed at the event by Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

According to the White House, approximately 8,000 guests participated in this year’s Halloween event, with each family receiving chocolate and candy treats.