Injured hiker airlifted to safety after falling on Appalachian Trail

An injured hiker was rescued from the Appalachian Trail on South Mountain on Sunday, 11 August, according to Maryland State Police.

Footage shows a helicopter airlifting a civilian to safety through the trees.

Maryland State Police's aviation unite said a trooper was requested to a section outside of Smithsburg at 1:30pm.

The hiker was found and a trooper/paramedic was hoisted down to them to deliver medical aid and hoist them up into the helicopter.

The trooper transported the hiker to Meritus Health for further treatment, officials added.