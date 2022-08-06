People left flowers and lit candles outside the entrance to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where Archie Battersbee’s life support is due to be withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).

The 12-year-old suffered brain damage in an incident at home on 7 April and has been in a comatose state since.

Archie’s family had appealed to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, but all legal routes how now been exhausted and judges have ruled it can be switched off.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.