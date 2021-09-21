Jennifer Arcuri has told the London Assembly that Boris Johnson had “somewhat of a crush” on her during his time as Mayor of London.

The American tech entrepreneur, who claims to have had an affair with the prime minister between 2012 and 2016, has today said their relationship was far from secret.

“People knew that there was an interest of the mayor in me, that he had somewhat of a crush on me,” Arcuri revealed as she gave evidence to the assembly’s oversight committee.

“When I went to events, everyone could see the dramatic difference of this man when I entered the room.”