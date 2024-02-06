Former Argentine MP buries himself in dirt to protest President Milei legislation

A former Argentine MP posted a bizarre video of burying himself in dirt as a protest to President Javier Milei’s legislation.

Hector “Cacho” Barbaro, a former national deputy for the Frente de Todos, a coalition founded in 2019, recorded a video of burying himself in mud and posted it to Instagram on Sunday 4 February.

The video is in protest to President Milei’s sweeping reform package, known as the ‘omnibus law,’ which includes over 300 articles.

“Do you remember that I had told you that we were going to get out of the mud if Sergio Massa won? Well, look. Now with Milei buried in the mud we are,” the leader exclaimed from the ground, his torso bare and completely covered by dirt.