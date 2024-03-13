Buenos Aires underwater after heavy rainfall causes flooding

Severe storms dumped heavy rainfall and caused flooding in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday 12 March.

Floodwaters took over city streets, swallowing vehicles and forcing business closures.

Residents were seen wading through up to waist-high waters as storms were bringing “a lightning strike every second,” according to meteorologists.

Argentina’s main agricultural regions have seen between 15 mm and 75 mm of rain, with more predicted over the next few days.

Intense rains are beginning to leave the soil too wet in some areas, which could also make it harder to harvest the 2023/24 soybean crop.