Rescuers use freshly baked muffin to lure exhausted dog out of canal

A German shepherd was rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it from the water with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

Officers from Glendale Police Department responded to the call on 17 June after reports of a dog swimming in the canal with no means of escape.

Upon arriving, offers found an exhausted dog who would not come out of the water.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” one rescuer then said, opening a bag of homemade treats.

Now armed with food, the officers successfully lured the German shepherd closer and safely pulled him out of the water.

The dog was then reunited with his owner, who lived down the street.