Fifth grader, 11, escapes kidnapping attempt on way to school in Arizona

An 11-year-old girl fled a suspected kidnapper in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday (26 January), surveillance footage shows.

The fifth grader was walking to school that morning when a car pulled up next to her.

Footage shows a man getting out of the driver's side and chasing the girl.

The student, who said a man attempted to grab her, was able to scream and run away before the man returned to his vehicle and drove off.

Glendale police said they arrested Joseph Leroy Ruiz, 37, a local resident, for attempted kidnapping.