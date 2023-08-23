Independent TV
Arrest made in Oak Cliff apartment shootout
A suspect has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a dramatic shootout while attempting to break into a Dallas apartment, police said.
The 19 August incident in the Oak Cliff area was captured by a doorbell camera.
A man claiming to be a maintenance worker turned up to the apartment door. When he and an acomplice tried to kick down the door, the inhabitant, Ethan Rodriguez, opened fire on the would-be intruders, who quickly fled.
