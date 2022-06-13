Carole Cadwalladr talks about Arron Banks’ relationship with Russia in 2019 TED Talk

The High Court ruled on Monday (13 June) that Leave.EU founder Arron Banks lost his libel case against the Guardian and Observer journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

Banks initiated libel action against Cadwalladr in 2019 after she said he had lied about his relationship with the Russian government.

Cadwalladr made the comments on two occasions, the first in a TED talk, and the second in a subsequent tweet.

The businessman's claims were dismissed as a judge ruled that Cadwalladr's public interest defence was successful.

