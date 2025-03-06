Moment arsonist sets himself on fire while torching car in gated California community

This is the dramatic moment an alleged arsonist set himself ablaze while torching a car in a gated California community.

Corona Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire on Wakefield Avenue early Tuesday (4 March).

Ring camera footage released by the department shows an unidentified man standing next to a black sedan in the front yard yard of a residence. He appears to ignite something in his hand before it erupts into a massive explosion that consumes him and the car.

The suspect can be seen jumping over the fence and fleeing the scene with his clothes still on fire.

Authorities are still searching for him.