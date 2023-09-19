Masked burglars drag man from Aston Martin before speeding away in violent robbery

Footage shows two carjackers pulling a man out of his luxury Aston Martin before speeding away in a violent robbery.

The incident happened in the victim’s garage in Westport, Connecticut, on Sunday 17 September, after he had returned home.

After he pulls in, the masked thugs can be seen overpowering the man, snatching the keys from his hands before forcing him out of the driver’s seat.

“The suspects assaulted the complainant while they were seated in the vehicle and subsequently stole their blue Aston Martin,” the Westport Police Department wrote, sharing the footage on Facebook.

“The complaint suffered minor injuries as a result.”

In a later update, police said there has been “no significant developments” in the investigation and the Aston Martin has not been recovered.