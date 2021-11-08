The lawyer of Astroworld victim Axel Acosta has detailed how his client had the “air squeezed out of him” during Friday’s deadly crowd surge.

Mr Acosta is one of eight victims of the incident that happened as Travis Scott performed in Houston on Friday.

“The air was slowly squeezed out of him, sending his heart into cardiac arrest,” the family’s attorney said.

“When he collapsed, concert-goers trying to escape their own suffocation caused by the crowd rush, trampled over his body like a piece of trash.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.