Australia: Climate activists block world’s largest coal port in 30-hour protest

More than 100 people have been arrested after a weekend blockade of the world’s largest coal port.

Hundreds of activists used kayaks to occupy the harbour channel at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, to protest against climate inaction.

Rising Tide - the group that organised the action - called it the “biggest act of civil disobedience for climate in Australia’s history”.

New South Wales police said in a statement that they have charged 109 people after protesters blocked the port beyond an agreed deadline.