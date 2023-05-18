Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during Extinction Rebellion protest

A 69-year-old climate protester was arrested after hanging from a bridge in Adelaide, Australia, on Wednesday (17 May).

Extinction Rebellion shared footage showing campaigners protesting against the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association conference at the nearby Adelaide Convention Centre.

Meme Thorne is seen abseiling from the side of the bridge as emergency services attend the scene and traffic is brought to a standstill.

“We have been left dangling in the air for far too long. The time to cut all ties to fossil fuels is now,” Ms Thorne said.

