A solo rower attempting to cross the Pacific Ocean from California to Australia was rescued by a warship after getting caught in a tropical cyclone with winds of up to 100km/h.

Aurimas Mockus, 44, from Lithuania, was stranded for three days in the Coral Sea around 460 miles off Queensland after encountering Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

"Because of highly unfavorable sea conditions, Mr. Mockus's boat could not be recovered except for two oars and some personal items," the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, who led the rescue, said in a statement.

Authorities said Mr Mockus underwent a medical assessment aboard Royal Australian Navy landing ship HMAS Choules.