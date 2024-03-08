Hundreds of kangaroos interrupted a game of golf near Melbourne on Wednesday (March 6).

A video shared by Stephen Roche showed the hopping marsupials crossing the fourth hole of the St John course at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.

“It’s a stampede,” he is heard saying, as the kangaroos pass.

“Better not stand on my golf ball.”

Troops, herds or mobs of kangaroos are typically made up of 50 or more members and they can travel at speeds of up to 30mph, according to National Geographic.